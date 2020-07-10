Seven temporary cattle markets to be set up in Multan district for Eid-ul-Adha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as seven temporary cattle markets would be established for upcoming Eid-ul-Adha across the district while sites have been selected in this regard.

The cattle markets would be set up outside of urban areas as a step to avert from Covid-19.

The seven temporary cattle markets included Fatima Jinnah Town Dunyapur Road, Babar chowk Vehari Road, Northern bypass, Head Muhammad Wala, jungle Jaswant Singh would be setup in Multan City.

Similarly, one temporary cattle market would be established near Shad petroleum service in Tehsil Shujabad and open place near Al-Manzoor petrol pump has been selected in Tehsil Jalalpur Pir Wala for cattle market.

