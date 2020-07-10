UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Temporary Cattle Markets To Be Set Up In Multan District For Eid-ul-Adha

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Seven temporary cattle markets to be set up in Multan district for Eid-ul-Adha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as seven temporary cattle markets would be established for upcoming Eid-ul-Adha across the district while sites have been selected in this regard.

The cattle markets would be set up outside of urban areas as a step to avert from Covid-19.

The seven temporary cattle markets included Fatima Jinnah Town Dunyapur Road, Babar chowk Vehari Road, Northern bypass, Head Muhammad Wala, jungle Jaswant Singh would be setup in Multan City.

Similarly, one temporary cattle market would be established near Shad petroleum service in Tehsil Shujabad and open place near Al-Manzoor petrol pump has been selected in Tehsil Jalalpur Pir Wala for cattle market.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Multan Petrol Fatima Jinnah Road Vehari Shujabad Market From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 10, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

9 hours ago

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

11 hours ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan sharing weekly data on locust control wit ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.