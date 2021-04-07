Several decisions made for development of BCDA in meeting: Rauf Rind

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Coordinator of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Wednesday said that several important decisions have been taken in the governing body meeting of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority ( BCDA) chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan for accelerating the development process in the coastal areas.

Talking to APP, he said that many important and positive amendments have been made in the BCDA Act 1998 at the Governing Body meeting and the Act has been adapted to the requirements of modern times.

He said that Balochistan has been given formal approval of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority Employees Service Rules 2021 saying that many vital decisions were taken and various development schemes were approved in the governing body meeting for uplifting of coastal areas of Balochistan and providing better recreational opportunities to the people. The meeting decided to release Rs. 57.73 million from BCDA as grant for development proposals. The meeting also agreed to hire Human Resource Services on contract basis in BCDA. The meeting also agreed to abolish and redesign some of the posts. The meeting also approved a grant of Rs. 188 million for the salaries of BCDA employees. The meeting also asked the BCDA to implement the structure of any building on the coastal strip of Balochistan. Discussing the agenda for obtaining NOC, it was agreed that BCDA could start work on this proposal and submit it to the government for approval.

Under the BCDA's Public Private Partnership (PPP) Act 2018, The governing body agreed on the agenda of making PPP laws to the extent that BCDA can start working on its own PPP rules as per the amended PPP Act 2018. On the agenda of formation, the Governing Body decided that the proposal to amend the BCDA Act could be put before the Provincial Cabinet. At the meeting, the Governing Body approved its service rules after fulfilling all the formal conditions. The meeting also approved the proposal of Authority Allowance Grant, Mir Abdul Rauf Rind added that BCDA Tenders have been issued for a number of projects under Act , while work is underway on a few projects including coastal master planning, construction of 7 tourist resorts on the coastal strip, construction of rest areas at 9 different locations along the coastal strip, construction of eight floating jetties. Construction, Feasibility Study of Fish Landing Sites Feasibility Study of Authorized Fish Landing Sites, Construction of Beach Parks at five locations on the coastal strip, Plantation of different types of vegetation on the coastal strip are included. Meanwhile, during the governing body meeting, Director General BCDA Babar Khan gave a briefing to the Chief Minister of Balochistan in detail.