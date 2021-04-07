UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Decisions Made For Development Of BCDA In Meeting: Rauf Rind

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Several decisions made for development of BCDA in meeting: Rauf Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Coordinator of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Rauf Rind on Wednesday said that several important decisions have been taken in the governing body meeting of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority ( BCDA) chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan for accelerating the development process in the coastal areas.

Talking to APP, he said that many important and positive amendments have been made in the BCDA Act 1998 at the Governing Body meeting and the Act has been adapted to the requirements of modern times.

He said that Balochistan has been given formal approval of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority Employees Service Rules 2021 saying that many vital decisions were taken and various development schemes were approved in the governing body meeting for uplifting of coastal areas of Balochistan and providing better recreational opportunities to the people. The meeting decided to release Rs. 57.73 million from BCDA as grant for development proposals. The meeting also agreed to hire Human Resource Services on contract basis in BCDA. The meeting also agreed to abolish and redesign some of the posts. The meeting also approved a grant of Rs. 188 million for the salaries of BCDA employees. The meeting also asked the BCDA to implement the structure of any building on the coastal strip of Balochistan. Discussing the agenda for obtaining NOC, it was agreed that BCDA could start work on this proposal and submit it to the government for approval.

Under the BCDA's Public Private Partnership (PPP) Act 2018, The governing body agreed on the agenda of making PPP laws to the extent that BCDA can start working on its own PPP rules as per the amended PPP Act 2018. On the agenda of formation, the Governing Body decided that the proposal to amend the BCDA Act could be put before the Provincial Cabinet. At the meeting, the Governing Body approved its service rules after fulfilling all the formal conditions. The meeting also approved the proposal of Authority Allowance Grant, Mir Abdul Rauf Rind added that BCDA Tenders have been issued for a number of projects under Act , while work is underway on a few projects including coastal master planning, construction of 7 tourist resorts on the coastal strip, construction of rest areas at 9 different locations along the coastal strip, construction of eight floating jetties. Construction, Feasibility Study of Fish Landing Sites Feasibility Study of Authorized Fish Landing Sites, Construction of Beach Parks at five locations on the coastal strip, Plantation of different types of vegetation on the coastal strip are included. Meanwhile, during the governing body meeting, Director General BCDA Babar Khan gave a briefing to the Chief Minister of Balochistan in detail.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Noc 2018 All From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

LHC puts off further hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s c ..

3 minutes ago

FIFA suspends PFF with immediate effect

29 minutes ago

UAEU to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai

41 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held with hashish

46 seconds ago

Russia's Navalny Tests Negative for COVID-19, Seco ..

47 seconds ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for COVID- ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.