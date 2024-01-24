Open Menu

Severe Fog Disrupts Power Supply In HESCO Region, 40 Feeders Tripped

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Due to intense fog, 40 feeders of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) region tripped, causing a widespread power outage in several cities from Tuesday night. The HESCO spokesman informed Wednesday that due to fog, 500 KV Jamshoro-Qasimabad 132 KV high transmission line tripped, resulting in the supply to 132 KV Qasimabad and 132 KV Rajputana grid stations being stopped.

Meanwhile, power supply to many areas was stopped due to tripping of Jamshoro and Dadu 500 KV lines.

According to the spokesman, the electricity supply to 40 grid stations of the entire HESCO region including Nawabshah, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmad, Daulatpur, Daur, Saeedabad, Sanghar, Tandojam, Tando Allayar, MirpurKhas and others was disrupted and was get started to restore from Wednesday morning.

