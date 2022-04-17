Shabbir Shah stresses suitable settlement of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Illegally detained Vice Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Shah stressing that suitable settlement of Kashmir dispute is essential for peace and development in South Asia has called upon the United Nations to play a significant role in implementation of its resolutions on the dispute.

The APHC leader in a message from New Delhi's Tihar jail said that despite using all its wicked plans in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hindutva regime led by Modi has failed to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the Kashmiris were determined to thwart India's nefarious agenda to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir with unity and added that New Delhi has miserably failed in creating fissures among the Kashmiri masses.

"Indian machinations will not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing the cause of freedom as they are convinced that India is planning to deprive them of their identity, culture and Muslim majority character," he added.

The APHC leader asked India to learn from history and stop extrajudicial killings and venomous propaganda against the Kashmir freedom movement and resolve the dispute within the framework of the UN resolutions.

He urged to the United Nations to use its moral responsibility and influence for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute as per its pending resolutions. He urged UN not to ignore security issue in South Asia especially the Kashmir dispute because this issue is essentially related to peace of the whole region.

The detained leader said, the Kashmiris are struggling for their right to self-determination, which was promised by India and has been mentioned in the UN resolutions on Kashmir. There should be a plebiscite under the supervision of United Nations in Jammu and Kashmir to decide the political fate of the disputed territory, he added.