Shahbaz Sharif will spearhead party in Maulana Fazlur Rehman anti government movement: Noor ul Hassan Tanvir MNA

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) PML-N MNA and member executive committee Noor ul Hassan Tanvir has said PML-N will forcefully support Maulana Fazlur Rehman movement against the government and Mian Shahbaz Sharif will lead PML-N during Azadi March."We will side with whosoever comes out against government.

We will support Maulana Fazlur Rehman. It was our endeavor that we would have gone to streets against the government after 12 Rabi ul Awwal. PML-N is the largest party in the country. Shahbaz Sharif will spear head PML-N during Maulana Fazlur Rehman anti government drive.

There is no substance in the speculations that Shahbaz Sharif will not lead", he said this in an interview with Online here Monday.He alleged the incumbent government is anti people. It has put burden of taxes on people besides accelerating the pace of inflation.

The government has given gift of price hike to the people by levying taxes on 150 goods. Government has flopped and it has acquired unprecedented loans within a year. The prices of petroleum products and power tariff have been scaled up.He went on to say new elections and in-house change both are the best options.He reiterated false cases were instituted against Nawaz Sharif.

The interior minister statement is before all of us. We demand Nawaz Sharif be set free. The rumours of deal are being spread so that Arshid Malik video scandal could be hushed up.He stated the government has failed at diplomatic level in Kashmir issue.It has been said in FAFEN report that PML-N votes have been stolen in 53 Constituencies in Punjab, he pointed out.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has accused of government for committing rigging in 5 constituencies. MQM also accuses that votes in its14 constituencies have been stolen. If these constituencies are excluded then PTI government will stay no longer.He remarked " Ijaz ul Haq never focused on his constituency.

He deceived PML-N despite being its ally. When his vote was needed on the eve of presidential election after Nawaz Sharif disqualification, Ijaz again deceived.Upon it Mian Sahb said " I was staunch supporter of Ijaz ul Haq.

But now time has come to teach a lesson to him. He directed me to contest election against him and teach him a lesson. NA-169 is my ancestral constituency. 3200 cusec of Bakra canal was approved but only 2200 cusec is being supplied.

Mian Nawaz Sharif during his previous tenure inaugurated carpeted road project from Haroon Abad to Maroot.Ijaz ul Haq remained on different posts in the constituency, he said adding people were sure that Ijaz ul Haq is not sincere to the electorates of this constituency, therefore, people supported me in the elections, he added.He underlined Imran government has not even built one megawatt power project during its first 13 months.

Opposition is being politically victimized in the name of accountability. First people are arrested in political cases and then crime is traced.He held politicians are not running any where. They will come wherever you call them.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in the name of Iqama when no case was found against him.He alleged NAB and government have forged nexus, therefore, justice is not being seen to bedone.