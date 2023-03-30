UrduPoint.com

Shahida Dispels Impression Of Closing Construction Work On Development Projects In Chitral

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Shahida dispels impression of closing construction work on development projects in Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Communication Shahida Akhtar Ali on Thursday dispelled the impression that construction work on important projects of Upper and Lower Chitral had been closed.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding closure of construction work on important projects of Upper and Lower Chitral, she said, "The impression is totally wrong, construction work on the projects is slow due to harsh weather and non-availability of funds." However, she said, her ministry was also worried and had written to the department concerned for the release of the funds for the projects.

About the Chitral-Shandur road infrastructure project, she said, it would be completed by December next year.

She said, for the project about Rs 1200 million had been allocated.

She regretted that the project was neglected by the previous government.

MNA Mohsin Dawar strongly condemned the attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat that resulted in the martyrdom of three personnel including a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

He paid tribute to DSP Headquarters Iqbal Mohmand, and Sepoys Waqar, Marjan and Karamat who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He said the police were playing a wonderful role as the first line of defence against terrorism.

On the request of the Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, the House offered Fatiha.

The Fathia was led by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali. The speaker also sought the report of the incident.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Police Police Station Road Chitral Lakki Marwat December Government Million Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

11 minutes ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

41 minutes ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

1 hour ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

2 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

2 hours ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.