Shahida dispels impression of closing construction work on development projects in Chitral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Communication Shahida Akhtar Ali on Thursday dispelled the impression that construction work on important projects of Upper and Lower Chitral had been closed.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding closure of construction work on important projects of Upper and Lower Chitral, she said, "The impression is totally wrong, construction work on the projects is slow due to harsh weather and non-availability of funds." However, she said, her ministry was also worried and had written to the department concerned for the release of the funds for the projects.

About the Chitral-Shandur road infrastructure project, she said, it would be completed by December next year.

She said, for the project about Rs 1200 million had been allocated.

She regretted that the project was neglected by the previous government.

MNA Mohsin Dawar strongly condemned the attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat that resulted in the martyrdom of three personnel including a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

He paid tribute to DSP Headquarters Iqbal Mohmand, and Sepoys Waqar, Marjan and Karamat who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He said the police were playing a wonderful role as the first line of defence against terrorism.

On the request of the Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, the House offered Fatiha.

The Fathia was led by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali. The speaker also sought the report of the incident.