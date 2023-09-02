Shahida Kausar for urgent change of habits to resolve current crises in country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Renowned social worker Shahida Kausar Farooq has said the solution to the current crises lies in adopting austerity measures and the change in our habits. Responding to the severe inflation in the country and the alarming increase in electricity bills, Shahida Kausar Farooq said that we as a nation urgently need to change our habits by adopting conservation practices such as saving water.

She said that in most areas of Pakistan, there was abundant sunlight throughout the year and we should take advantage of it to switch over to renewable energy as a long-term solution to our perennial energy issues. She said that the Caretaker Prime Minister had though of becoming the Prime Minister for a short period of time, however, by taking steps for the betterment of the country, he could write his name in the history forever, said a press release issued here Saturday.

Mrs. Farooq, who is actively involved in the environment friendly activities, said that 18th August was approved by then Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as the National Plantation Day, but unfortunately, it was limited to announcements and the importance of this day was never understood and implemented at scale. In this regard, she said that the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar should announce the National Tree Plantation Day and ensure that every citizen of the country plants at least one sapling and protect it so that the country can get rid of the effects of climate change.

Mrs. Farooq said that one of the main reasons for Pakistan's economic problems was the increase in population and insufficient resources. The government should take effective measures to control the growing population in the country. We are increasing the problems for ourselves by increasing the population immensely, she added. She stated that most of the areas of Pakistan were facing water shortage and very soon the same situation was going to happen in other cities and villages of the country as well. We should focus on saving the rainwater instead of building expensive dams, she proposed.

Mrs. Farooq further said that we were facing the second food crisis this year. During Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, people suffered in long queues for flour while sugar is scarce nowadays. Kitchen gardening is a method practiced worldwide which helps people to grow their own vegetables and fruits easily. The government should provide facilities to the citizens for kitchen gardening, she concluded.