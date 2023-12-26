Open Menu

Shaikh Ayaz Great Poet Of The Century: Sindh Info Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 01:20 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information Syed Ahmed Shah has said that Shaikh Ayaz was a great poet of the century.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 9th Ayaz Melo at Cafe Khana Badosh of Sindh Museum, the Minister said that organising Ayaz Melo is a successful endeavour.

He said that the fair should be held in an open place where 20 thousand or more people can come.

Earlier talking to media persons, Ahmed Shah said that it is the duty of the Sindh government to conduct peaceful elections. On the question of the expected General Holiday on December 27, 2023, on the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto, the Minister replied that it will be decided by the Sindh government in tomorrow's meeting.

The culture department has kept a grant of Rs 5 million which is not sufficient. He said the Sindh government is neutral in the election process. He said that we have not received any complaint or objection from any political party regarding the election process.

He further said that SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoon was posted there for 5 years and he failed to arrest the killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar.

He said that there were other factors involved in the killing of Jan Muhammad Mahar. He said that the Sindh government has announced a head money of 5 million on the murderer of Jaan Muhammad Mahar.

