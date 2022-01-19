UrduPoint.com

Shairf's Family Spreading Rumours About Shahzad Akbar: Gill

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the Sharif's family was not happy with performance of PM's Advisor on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and that was why they were spreading rumours about him

The SAPM, in a tweet, contradicted a news item appeared in a section of the press about the advisor, which, he said, was baseless.

Gill said Shahzad Akbar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday morning.

