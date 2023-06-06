Shams Hamzazai urges govt to establish veterinary university in Loralai

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan People's Party Shams Hamzazai urged the Balochistan government to build veterinary university in Loralai district to boost livestock sector in the province.

The local leader asked the provincial government to include the project in the next Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

He said lack of proper knowledge of livestock and dairy development was the main issue, and for this purpose, the government should approve the project to establish the livestock university in the province.

Shams Hamzazai said that the objective of the establishment of the university was to provide better opportunities of education and research in the livestock sector to the students, adding that it would help promote the sector on modern lines.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said that the province has the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries and earn precious foreign exchange.

Replying to a question, he said Balochistan was environmentally different from other provinces of the country and businessmen were being encouraged to promote livestock farming in the province.

He said the government should formulate long term policies to increase dairy and meat production. The department has unable to provide proper treatment to the animals by ensuring vaccination.

The livestock of Balochistan province comprised of one of the unique cattle species and required urgent attention of authorities concerned to promote livestock activities in the province having around 34 million hectares range land.

He said it was revealed by a recent censuses conducted by statistics division of Pakistan that over 70 percent of the locals in Balochistan directly and indirectly rely on livestock.

He said in order to impart awareness among the livestock keepers "the department should conduct several awareness programmes to inform the farmers about feeding practices and diseases of the animals".

With evolving tune of climate change, consumers' demand for the livestock product had increased manifold, he said and added that the province was providing a large share of meat to the country.