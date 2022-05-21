Sharjeel Inam, Nasir Hussain Shah visit UAE Consulate

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon and Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah here on Saturday visited the UAE Consulate in Karachi and conveyed their condolences to the Consul General of the UAE, Bakheet Ateeq Al-Romaithi, on the sad demise of the President of the UAE, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and prayed for the departed soul.

The Ministers conveyed their deepest sympathies and condolences on behalf of Sindh Government and the people of the province to the UAE Consul General, said a statement issued here.

They added that the people of Sindh were deeply saddened by the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who always remained helping hand and supported the people of Pakistan in every difficult hour.

Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the services rendered by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the people of Pakistan are unforgettable.

