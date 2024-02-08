Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Casts His Vote In Model Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station number 82 of constituency NA 127 ( Lahore-XI).

Later, briefly talking to media, he said that today entire nation was exercising their right to vote for ensuring progress and prosperity in the country.

He said, "We pray that new elected government promotes love, unity and spirit of goodwill in the country."

To a question, he said that security arrangements were satisfactory.

It was pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif was contesting election from NA-123.

