Shehbaz Sharif enjoys confidence of allied parties: Hanif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hanif Abbasi on Sunday said that the nominated candidate for premiership Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was enjoying the full confidence of allied parties.

Addressing a news conference along with the PPP and MQM leaders at the Parliament House, he said that Shehbaz Sharif would win the election of Prime Minister with a clear majority.

He further said that after the formation of the coalition government, it would be the foremost priority of the government to provide relief to the masses.

PPP leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani emphasized the importance of sitting together to address the problems faced by the country.

MQM's leader Amin-ul-Haque said the parliament is the best forum to address the problems being confronted by the country and its people.