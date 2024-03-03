Open Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Enjoys Confidence Of Allied Parties: Hanif

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Shehbaz Sharif enjoys confidence of allied parties: Hanif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hanif Abbasi on Sunday said that the nominated candidate for premiership Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was enjoying the full confidence of allied parties.

Addressing a news conference along with the PPP and MQM leaders at the Parliament House, he said that Shehbaz Sharif would win the election of Prime Minister with a clear majority.

He further said that after the formation of the coalition government, it would be the foremost priority of the government to provide relief to the masses.

PPP leader Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani emphasized the importance of sitting together to address the problems faced by the country.

MQM's leader Amin-ul-Haque said the parliament is the best forum to address the problems being confronted by the country and its people.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif MQM Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Sunday Muslim Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

15 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

15 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

15 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

15 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

15 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

15 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

15 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

15 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

15 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan