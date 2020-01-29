Shehla Raza praises holding of Karigar Mela

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Wednesday said that holding of the "Karigar Mela" (artisan festival) would allow thousands of domestic skilled women across the province to access the markets besides enhancing their skills

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Wednesday said that holding of the "Karigar Mela" (artisan festival) would allow thousands of domestic skilled women across the province to access the markets besides enhancing their skills.

Addressing the Karigar Mela organized by the Thardeep Rural Development Programme (TRDP) at a local hotel, she said that workers and skilled women were playing vital role in national and provincial development.

It was imperative that we take further steps to address gender equality. Under the Sindh Union Council and Community Economic Strength Support (SCCESS) program, the Sindh government was providing support to more than two million skilled women, while plans to expand the program to seven million women in the future was underway.

Syeda Shehla Raza said that through the SCCESS program, domestic skilled and needy women were being financially stabilized and steps were being taken to ensure employment for them.

She added that under this program, skilled women were also being provided technical and vocational training with financial support to start the business. In addition, training was also provided for the manufacture and design of the items as per the requirement of the market so that the manufacture of the items may be made according to the contemporary requirements.

Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara was also present on the occasion. She visited the stalls set up in the festival and also briefing from them.