UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehla Raza Praises Holding Of Karigar Mela

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:11 PM

Shehla Raza praises holding of Karigar Mela

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Wednesday said that holding of the "Karigar Mela" (artisan festival) would allow thousands of domestic skilled women across the province to access the markets besides enhancing their skills

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Wednesday said that holding of the "Karigar Mela" (artisan festival) would allow thousands of domestic skilled women across the province to access the markets besides enhancing their skills.

Addressing the Karigar Mela organized by the Thardeep Rural Development Programme (TRDP) at a local hotel, she said that workers and skilled women were playing vital role in national and provincial development.

It was imperative that we take further steps to address gender equality. Under the Sindh Union Council and Community Economic Strength Support (SCCESS) program, the Sindh government was providing support to more than two million skilled women, while plans to expand the program to seven million women in the future was underway.

Syeda Shehla Raza said that through the SCCESS program, domestic skilled and needy women were being financially stabilized and steps were being taken to ensure employment for them.

She added that under this program, skilled women were also being provided technical and vocational training with financial support to start the business. In addition, training was also provided for the manufacture and design of the items as per the requirement of the market so that the manufacture of the items may be made according to the contemporary requirements.

Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara was also present on the occasion. She visited the stalls set up in the festival and also briefing from them.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Business Shehla Raza European Union Hotel May Women Market From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority for finishing remaini ..

1 minute ago

Minister Saeed lauds holding fairs, exhibitions

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 organises training workshop for teache ..

1 minute ago

Sports deptt to organize gymnastic championship on ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Highway Patrol arrest 77 outlaws in last we ..

9 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city Multan

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.