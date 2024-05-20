Shehr-e-Khomoshan Authority To Be Expanded To Districts: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique on Monday visited "Shehr-e-Khamsohan" a
cemetery with modern facilities managed by the local government department at Kahna.
Acting Director General of Shehr-e-Khamsohan Authority Maria Tariq gave a briefing to the
minister about the provision of facilities.
Zeeshan Rafique got the details of registration, bath, funeral prayer and burial procedure in
the Shehr-e- Khamoshan.
Expressing his satisfaction over facilities, he said it was not a small facility to go through
difficult stages of burial against paying a small fee.
"In order to provide such facilities across
the province, there is a need to expand the scope of Shehr-e-Khomoshan Authority
to all districts", he added.
The minister said steps would be taken to make the authority fully functional. "Shortage of staff in
the authority will be addressed", he assured.
The minister directed the director general to keep all ambulances fully operational for the transfer
of bodies. He also sought out details of the staff in the authority.
