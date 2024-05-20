Open Menu

Shehr-e-Khomoshan Authority To Be Expanded To Districts: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Shehr-e-Khomoshan authority to be expanded to districts: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique on Monday visited "Shehr-e-Khamsohan" a

cemetery with modern facilities managed by the local government department at Kahna.

Acting Director General of Shehr-e-Khamsohan Authority Maria Tariq gave a briefing to the

minister about the provision of facilities.

Zeeshan Rafique got the details of registration, bath, funeral prayer and burial procedure in

the Shehr-e- Khamoshan.

Expressing his satisfaction over facilities, he said it was not a small facility to go through

difficult stages of burial against paying a small fee.

"In order to provide such facilities across

the province, there is a need to expand the scope of Shehr-e-Khomoshan Authority

to all districts", he added.

The minister said steps would be taken to make the authority fully functional. "Shortage of staff in

the authority will be addressed", he assured.

The minister directed the director general to keep all ambulances fully operational for the transfer

of bodies. He also sought out details of the staff in the authority.

