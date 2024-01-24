Shehryar Afridi Gets Protective Bail In Two Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to PTI leader Shehryar Khan Afridi in two cases and stopped the police from arresting him till February 6
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to PTI leader Shehryar Khan Afridi in two cases and stopped the police from arresting him till February 6.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case of Afridi seeking protective bail in two FIR registered in Kohat against him.
The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 and stopped the police from arresting the petitioner.
The court also instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant court for relief during the period of protective bail.
Recent Stories
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan
Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas
Pedestrian die as truck run over him
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA38 seconds ago
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa5 minutes ago
-
IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP5 minutes ago
-
Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights5 minutes ago
-
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas10 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian die as truck run over him10 minutes ago
-
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur10 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard private hospitals13 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister13 minutes ago