Sheikh Nahyan Calls On PPP Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ):Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture, Youth and Social Development of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at his residence in Dubai.

Both the leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and pledged to work for strengthening ties between the two nation for mutual benefits and cooperation, said a press release issued by the party secretariat here on Tuesday.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistani people had deep and harmonious friendship with the people of UAE and hoped that this bond would be further cemented by the leadership of the two countries.

