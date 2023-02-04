, Sheikh Rashid Sent To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand

(@Abdulla99267510)

The AML Chief has been facing three different cases including allegations against Asif Ali Zardari for a third plot to get PTI Chairman Imran Khan assassinated.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2023) A judicial magistrate on Saturday rejected the request of the police for extension in the physical remand of Awami Muslim League (AML) leader and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir announced the reserved verdict in the case of allegations against PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari regarding third plot for assassination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

After hearing both sides, the police presented Sheikh Rashid before the court and asked it to extend physical remand the accused.

Sheikh Rashid, however, informed the court that that the police mistreated him as they kept him blindfolded and tied him to a chair for three hours.

He asked the court to order the authorities concerned to take him to a hospital for bandage.

“Blood is there on my hand, court should send me to the hospital for a bandage,” asked the former interior minister. He also asked the court to send him to the hospital for bandage as there was blood on his hand.

The court directed the police to uncuff him

At this, the court ordered to uncuff him.

Sheikh Rashid also asked the court to allow him Rangers’ security.

The judicial magistrate, however, reserved the judgment as the arguments concluded and later announced it.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking restraining orders against his transfer from Islamabad to Karachi.

Sheikh Rashid filed the plea through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan.

He asked the court to restrain the respondents from shifting the petitioner from Islamabad to Karachi till the final disposal of the instant constitutional petition.

The former interior minister is a close ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Rashid was booked in three different cases registered recently in Murree, Islamabad and Karachi under different charges.

He was accused Asif Ali Zardari of being behind a plot for assassination of Imran Khan. He was also accused of threatening the police personnel and passing "offensive" and "filthy" comments against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, respectively.

The AML Chief is currently in police custody since his arrest from Murree Motorway on February 2 in the first case.

On other hand, Murree police wanted to transfer him to Murree as they approached a local court in Islamabad.

The have to ask the court physical remand of Sheikh Rashid over charges of interference in official affairs.

Aabpara police registered the case against Sheikh Rashid on the complaint of investigation officer Ashiq Ali under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan over charges of threatening the police personnel and stating that he would not spare them.

The former minister is due to be presented in the court of a judicial magistrate in Islamabad as his two-day physical remand expires today in the case registered against him for levelling allegations against the former president.