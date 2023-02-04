UrduPoint.com

, Sheikh Rashid Sent To Jail On 14-day Judicial Remand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2023 | 12:46 PM

Sheikh Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

The AML Chief has been facing three different cases including allegations against Asif Ali Zardari for a third plot to get PTI Chairman Imran Khan assassinated.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2023) A judicial magistrate on Saturday rejected the request of the police for extension in the physical remand of Awami Muslim League (AML) leader and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir announced the reserved verdict in the case of allegations against PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari regarding third plot for assassination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

After hearing both sides, the police presented Sheikh Rashid before the court and asked it to extend physical remand the accused.

Sheikh Rashid, however, informed the court that that the police mistreated him as they kept him blindfolded and tied him to a chair for three hours.

He asked the court to order the authorities concerned to take him to a hospital for bandage.

“Blood is there on my hand, court should send me to the hospital for a bandage,” asked the former interior minister. He also asked the court to send him to the hospital for bandage as there was blood on his hand.

The court directed the police to uncuff him

At this, the court ordered to uncuff him.

Sheikh Rashid also asked the court to allow him Rangers’ security.

The judicial magistrate, however, reserved the judgment as the arguments concluded and later announced it.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking restraining orders against his transfer from Islamabad to Karachi.

Sheikh Rashid filed the plea through his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan.

He asked the court to restrain the respondents from shifting the petitioner from Islamabad to Karachi till the final disposal of the instant constitutional petition.

The former interior minister is a close ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Rashid was booked in three different cases registered recently in Murree, Islamabad and Karachi under different charges.

He was accused Asif Ali Zardari of being behind a plot for assassination of Imran Khan. He was also accused of threatening the police personnel and passing "offensive" and "filthy" comments against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, respectively.

The AML Chief is currently in police custody since his arrest from Murree Motorway on February 2 in the first case.

On other hand, Murree police wanted to transfer him to Murree as they approached a local court in Islamabad.

The have to ask the court physical remand of Sheikh Rashid over charges of interference in official affairs.

Aabpara police registered the case against Sheikh Rashid on the complaint of investigation officer Ashiq Ali under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan over charges of threatening the police personnel and stating that he would not spare them.

The former minister is due to be presented in the court of a judicial magistrate in Islamabad as his two-day physical remand expires today in the case registered against him for levelling allegations against the former president.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Motorway Interior Minister Murree Jail Rashid Abdul Razzaq February Criminals Islamabad High Court Muslim From Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan asks party leaders, workers to get read ..

Imran Khan asks party leaders, workers to get ready for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

43 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to address AJK Legislative Assembly tom ..

PM Shehbaz to address AJK Legislative Assembly tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 11th edition of Pink Car ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 11th edition of Pink Caravan Ride

1 hour ago
 Dubai World Dental Meeting discusses latest dentis ..

Dubai World Dental Meeting discusses latest dentistry trends

3 hours ago
 Fakhar, Haris and Sharjeel on making of aggressive ..

Fakhar, Haris and Sharjeel on making of aggressive openers

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler officially opens annual Fine Arts Festiv ..

RAK Ruler officially opens annual Fine Arts Festival at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.