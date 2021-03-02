UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shelter Homes To Be Made As Source Of Providing Job Opportunities: Yawar Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Shelter homes to be made as source of providing job opportunities: Yawar Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Tuesday directed to transform shelter homes as a source of providing employment opportunities to the people staying there.

He issued direction while presiding over a meeting of heads of shelter homes of the provincial metropolis here in his office, the minister directed to start this programme from Thokar Niaz Beg and LOS shelter homes and this facility would also be extended to other shelter homes.

He further directed to identify the demand of labourers in Sundar Industrial Estate and asked the participants to contact different institutions according to the skills and talent of the shelter home people.

"The assistant commissioners concerned would act as focal persons in this regard", he added.

He said the people staying at shelter homes should be educated about coronavirus related SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to promote public awareness in other areas, adding that the officials of the social welfare department should also regularly visit the shelter homes as it was a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide necessary refuge to the hoi polloi, he added.

The Secretary Social Welfare directed to remove hurdles in the release of budget and ensured to providethe best facilities in the shelter homes.

Director General Shahid Niaz was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Budget Visit From Best Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

33 minutes ago

Eurozone inflation steady as energy prices recover ..

58 seconds ago

Agri dept issues schedule for renewal, issuance of ..

2 minutes ago

UAE denounces Houthi missile targeting Jazan, Saud ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 02 Mar ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court turns down ZTBL's decision re ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.