Shelter homes to be made as source of providing job opportunities: Yawar Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Tuesday directed to transform shelter homes as a source of providing employment opportunities to the people staying there.

He issued direction while presiding over a meeting of heads of shelter homes of the provincial metropolis here in his office, the minister directed to start this programme from Thokar Niaz Beg and LOS shelter homes and this facility would also be extended to other shelter homes.

He further directed to identify the demand of labourers in Sundar Industrial Estate and asked the participants to contact different institutions according to the skills and talent of the shelter home people.

"The assistant commissioners concerned would act as focal persons in this regard", he added.

He said the people staying at shelter homes should be educated about coronavirus related SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to promote public awareness in other areas, adding that the officials of the social welfare department should also regularly visit the shelter homes as it was a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide necessary refuge to the hoi polloi, he added.

The Secretary Social Welfare directed to remove hurdles in the release of budget and ensured to providethe best facilities in the shelter homes.

Director General Shahid Niaz was also present in the meeting.