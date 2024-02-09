Sher Afzal Marwat Wins NA-41 Seat
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Sher Afzal Marwat won the National Assembly seat NA-41 Lakki Marwat by securing 117,395 votes.
According to the unofficial results, the JUI-F candidate Asjad Mahmood is the runner-up and received 68,303 votes, while independent candidate Saleem Safiullah Khan bagged 46,070 votes.
