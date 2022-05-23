UrduPoint.com

Sherry Appeals Masses To Use Water Judiciously Amid Lurking Shortage Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Sherry appeals masses to use water judiciously amid lurking shortage crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday appealed to the masses for judiciously using water as the threat of scarcity was lurking due to prolonged dry and hot weather.

In her public awareness message on water security, the federal minister said the water situation in Pakistan was depicting severe shortage.

Sherry said: "We have to become responsible citizens and reduce water consumption and try to use less water in the workplace, factories, farms, and homes".

There was a severe shortage of water in our rivers, barrages and canals, whereas the Indus River was suffering from drought, she added.

"If there is water then there is life, if there is water then there is everything", Sherry Rehman underscored.

The United Nations, she said, has indicated that there would be severe water shortage in Pakistan by 2025.

"Our per capita water consumption is in the four countries that use the most water in the world. We have to use water very responsibly and with discipline", the minister said.

"Water is our national resource, its conservation is our national duty", Sherry Rehman said.

She mentioned that the nation would be able to save Pakistan's life, agriculture, economy and their lives by using water wisely.

"Let's use water responsibly together and save our resources", Sherry Rehman concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Shortage World United Nations Water Sherry Rehman Agriculture Drought Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

PM strongly condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's ..

PM strongly condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's conviction in fake case

19 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Russia Not Source of Global Hunger Th ..

Kremlin Says Russia Not Source of Global Hunger Threat, It Is All Due to Sanctio ..

19 minutes ago
 8 die, several hurt as bus falls into ditch near M ..

8 die, several hurt as bus falls into ditch near Murree

19 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Tal ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Talks on Exchange of Azovstal Pri ..

19 minutes ago
 China announces scholarships for senior water cons ..

China announces scholarships for senior water conservancy professionals

19 minutes ago
 Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh ..

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh recovery

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.