Shibli Terms Ayaz Sadiq's Statement As Baseless

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 10:27 PM

Shibli terms Ayaz Sadiq's statement as baseless

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday termed the anti-Pakistan statement of PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq as baseless and against the ground reality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Saturday termed the anti-Pakistan statement of PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq as baseless and against the ground reality.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel, he said that the state would establish its writ if the leaders of PML-N would continue to stand by the anti-state statement of Ayaz Sadiq.

The minister said that as then Leader of the House, he was also among the participants and no matter was discussed in such a way during the meeting.

He advised the PML-N leadership to disassociate such elements from their party and rename it as 'Muslim League-Pakistan'.

Shibli said that the PDM leaders were following the path of sedition by issuing misleading statements about top security matters and the people of Pakistan would never accept their anti-state narratives.

The country was came into being on ideological basis and those who were involved in its defamation would be exposed, he added.

The minister said the opposition had transformed the defeat of the enemy into its victory after Pulwama incident and their statements had weakened no other than the state.

