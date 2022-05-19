SHO killed in accidental fire by guard

A Station House Officer (SHO) of Kulachi police station died in an accidental fire by his own security guard here on Thursday, confirmed spokesman of District Police Officer Dera

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) ::A Station House Officer (SHO) of Kulachi police station died in an accidental fire by his own security guard here on Thursday, confirmed spokesman of District Police Officer Dera.

The official said that SHO Kulachi Muhammad Ramzan was going on duty along with his security guard when a bullet was accidentally fired by the later when the vehicle crossed a speed breaker and injured the SHO.

The SHO was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to the injury. The Police took the security guard into custody and investigating the nature of fire.