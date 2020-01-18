Shoe factory sealed for using residential plots in Multan

The enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed a shoe factory for illegally using residential plots for commercial activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed a shoe factory for illegally using residential plots for commercial activities.

The team launched a crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments on Saturday and raided Gulistan-e-Ashar Colony Bahawalpur Road.

The team sealed a shoe factory owned by Chaudhry Rashid, which had been set up illegally on residential plots number 169-70.

The team also demolished various illegal constructions during operation at Vehari Chowk and suburban areas and took material into custody.

The team cleared the service road and green-belts during the operation.