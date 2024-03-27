Open Menu

Shopkeeper Killed In Dacoity Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Shopkeeper killed in dacoity bid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A shopkeeper was gunned down by unknown armed outlaws during dacoity here under the jurisdiction of Cantt police station on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,police teams informed that some unknown armed bandits entered into the shop of Yaqoob(45)and killed him after opening fire at him .

The dacoits looted valuables worth in more than six lac rupees from his shop.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to Faisal Masood teaching hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Ob Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

2 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

5 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

13 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

13 hours ago
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

13 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

14 hours ago
 Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

14 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

14 hours ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

14 hours ago
 Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan