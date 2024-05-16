Open Menu

Shopkeepers Arrested In Crackdown On Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The district administration has arrested 181 shopkeepers for overcharging and not displaying the official rate list of essential commodities.

This action is part of an ongoing crackdown against profiteers and hoarders in the provincial capital. Market inspections were conducted in various areas, including GT Road, Circular Road, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, Hayatabad, University Road, Gulbahar, Paharipura, and Kohat Road. Additionally, warnings were issued to 94 shopkeepers for violating the official rate list.

During the operation, 181 shopkeepers were arrested for profiteering and failure to display the official price list, while 94 shopkeepers were warned to improve their practices.

The arrested individuals include butchers, bakers, fruit and vegetable sellers, among others.

The district administration's crackdown will continue against profiteers and hoarders to ensure the availability of commodities at the official rate list.

