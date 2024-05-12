Shopkeepers Fined For Overcharging
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zohaib Shafi inspected several markets, brick kilns and medical stores on Sunday to check violations.
During his visit, various traders were found violating notified prices and overcharging the public, who were fined accordingly.
Violators included different fruit vendors and grocery shops and two brick kilns were fined Rs218,500.
The AC warned the owners of shops against selling commodities at high rates. He also emphasized the general public to be vigilant in this regard and ask vendors to show the rate list and then purchase commodities at notified rates.
Later, he visited the Rural Health Centre Shahpur and Government Girl High school Jhawrian where he reviewed the provision of basic facilities.
