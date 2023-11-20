Open Menu

Shops Gutted In Terrible Suspicious Fire Mishap In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Shops gutted in terrible suspicious fire mishap in IIOJK

MIRPUR ( AJK) Nov. 20 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Nov, 2023) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, two shops were engulfed in flames during a late evening suspecious blaze at Kalantra Kreeri market in Baramulla district on Sunday, says a report reaching here Monday from across the line of control.

The cause of tregic incident could not immediately be ascertained.

The report continued that the tregic incident involved a medical lab owned by Aajiz Ahmed Mir.

Swift response from the locals contained the fire, preventing its further spread,the report said.

"There were no reported injuries or loss of life in the tregic mishap, according to the report.

While both shops damaged in the blaze, currently engaged to determine the cause of the fire., the report added.

APP/AHR

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire Line Of Control Jammu Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

11 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

14 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

36 minutes ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

1 hour ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

3 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

4 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

5 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan