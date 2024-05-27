Shrimp farming workshop concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The fisheries development board organized a 15-day "Shrimp Farming" training

programme with support of the Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency

Programme.

More than 50 participants were trained while Prof Dr Khalid Mukhtar,

Chairman of the Department of Zoology, University of Sargodha, was the

chief guest.

In his address, Dr Mukhtar appreciated efforts of the fisheries development board

to promote shrimp farming in the country.

Deputy Director Fisheries Department Dr Shaista Waqar and Assistant Director Abdul Rauf

said that the land and water of Sargodha were very suitable for shrimp farming.