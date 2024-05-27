Shrimp Farming Workshop Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The fisheries development board organized a 15-day "Shrimp Farming" training
programme with support of the Prime Minister's National Agriculture Emergency
Programme.
More than 50 participants were trained while Prof Dr Khalid Mukhtar,
Chairman of the Department of Zoology, University of Sargodha, was the
chief guest.
In his address, Dr Mukhtar appreciated efforts of the fisheries development board
to promote shrimp farming in the country.
Deputy Director Fisheries Department Dr Shaista Waqar and Assistant Director Abdul Rauf
said that the land and water of Sargodha were very suitable for shrimp farming.
