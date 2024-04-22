SIC’s Daud Shah wins PK 91-Kohat-II

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Daud Shah of Sunni Itehad Council (SIC) has won PK-91 Kohat-II by obtaining 23,496 votes while independent candidate Imtiaz Shahid stood runner up with 16,518 votes in the by election held on Sunday.

According to results issued by the returning officer, the voters turned out remained 24.72 percent.