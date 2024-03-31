- Home
Siddiqui terms agreement between jail administration and Imran Khan as open mockery of law, prison manual
Siddiqui Terms Agreement Between Jail Administration And Imran Khan As Open Mockery Of Law, Prison Manual
Mohammad Ali Published March 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Irfan Siddiqui Sunday said that the written agreement between the superintendent of Adiala Jail and PTI founder Imran Khan under the directions of Islamabad High Court paramount to an open mockery of the law, regulations and prison manual.
“Such a written agreement between the jail administration and a convicted prisoner is unprecedented”, he said.
Irfan Siddiqui said, “Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Yusuf Raza Gilani and other dozens of prominent political leaders have been in jails but there is no example of such a written agreement with any of them despite the fact that no one was convicted in such cases of serious nature as Imran Khan”.
In a statement issued from Islamabad, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that the agreement stated that this is being done in the light of instructions of the Islamabad High Court.
Senator Siddiqui said that if on the instructions of the High Court, the convicted prisoner can be given the right to determine the number, days and time of his visitors and appoint coordinators then why can’t this right be extended to around 5,000 prisoners in Adiala Jail and 90,000 prisoners in prisons across the country?
