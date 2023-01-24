Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood at CM House and discussed the ongoing National Highway Authority's (NHAs) road sector schemes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood at CM House and discussed the ongoing National Highway Authority's (NHAs) road sector schemes.

Both were agreed to strengthen coordination between the provincial government and the National Highway Authority (NHA) so that ongoing road sector schemes of NHA in the province could be completed well in time.

The meeting was attended by Minister Works Zia Abbas Shah, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro while from the federal government Secretary Communication Cap retd Muhammad Khurram, Member Sindh NHA Munir Memon, Member Finance NHA Mohammad Tayab and others.

The CM said that N-120 Hyderabad-Khokhrapar Via Mirpurkhas Road was�220�km, of which�120 km�section�from Mirpurkhas to Khokhrapar via Umerkot�was�under execution by NHA.

Shah said that there�were�another�two sections of�the�road, including 80 km�from�Mirpurkhas to Umerkot�and 40 km�from Umerkot to Khokhrapar. Out of�the�80 km road from Mirpurkhas to Umerkot, 60 km has been�widened/reconditioned, whereas the work on�the�remaining portion from�Umerkot to Khokhrapar (Raja Rasti) of 20 km has not been started�as yet.

The CM said that the�recent heavy rains have damaged the�road from Umerkot to Khokhrapar. At this, the federal minister assured the chief minister that the work would be accelerated and also directed NHA to repair the damaged portions.

� The chief minister taking up the under construction�Jamshoro�Sehwan road�issue said that it has a�length of 130�km�being�executed by NHA. He said the work started in 2018-19. Though�it was an asset of NHA�yet�his government has also contributed Rs 700�million in�rehabilitation.

In the meeting, the issues raised by the CM said that work on the road�from Khanote to Manjhand has not been started as yet.�He pointed out that during�rains-2022,�the�newly built track�came�under water near Laki Shah Saddar, which required to be considered�for its re-design�or necessary. The federal Minister, Asad Mahmood said that the work has been accelerated and there were some land acquisition issues that needed to be settled.

At this, the CM directed the chief secretary to settle the land issues to complete work.�� The Garo-Keti Bunder Road,�95�km, also came under discussion in the meeting. The CM disclosed that the NHA had started work on the road in 2006 and then abandoned it in 2008. He added that out of 95�km, Triple Surface Treatment (TST) on 60 km has been�made, whereas the remaining length of 35�km�was abandoned.�Federal Minister Asad Mahmood asked the chairman NHA to get a detailed report on the work done so far and the reasons for leaving it incomplete.

He assured the CM that the matter would be resolved at the earliest.�The Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway also came under discussion and the federal minister told the CM that work would be started shortly. The CM thanked the minister and his team for the visit and appreciated their commitment.