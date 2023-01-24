UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister Communication Discuss Ongoing NHA's Road Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister Communication discuss ongoing NHA's road schemes

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood at CM House and discussed the ongoing National Highway Authority's (NHAs) road sector schemes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood at CM House and discussed the ongoing National Highway Authority's (NHAs) road sector schemes.

Both were agreed to strengthen coordination between the provincial government and the National Highway Authority (NHA) so that ongoing road sector schemes of NHA in the province could be completed well in time.

The meeting was attended by Minister Works Zia Abbas Shah, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, SMBR Baqaullah Unar, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro while from the federal government Secretary Communication Cap retd Muhammad Khurram, Member Sindh NHA Munir Memon, Member Finance NHA Mohammad Tayab and others.

The CM said that N-120 Hyderabad-Khokhrapar Via Mirpurkhas Road was�220�km, of which�120 km�section�from Mirpurkhas to Khokhrapar via Umerkot�was�under execution by NHA.

Shah said that there�were�another�two sections of�the�road, including 80 km�from�Mirpurkhas to Umerkot�and 40 km�from Umerkot to Khokhrapar. Out of�the�80 km road from Mirpurkhas to Umerkot, 60 km has been�widened/reconditioned, whereas the work on�the�remaining portion from�Umerkot to Khokhrapar (Raja Rasti) of 20 km has not been started�as yet.

The CM said that the�recent heavy rains have damaged the�road from Umerkot to Khokhrapar. At this, the federal minister assured the chief minister that the work would be accelerated and also directed NHA to repair the damaged portions.

� The chief minister taking up the under construction�Jamshoro�Sehwan road�issue said that it has a�length of 130�km�being�executed by NHA. He said the work started in 2018-19. Though�it was an asset of NHA�yet�his government has also contributed Rs 700�million in�rehabilitation.

In the meeting, the issues raised by the CM said that work on the road�from Khanote to Manjhand has not been started as yet.�He pointed out that during�rains-2022,�the�newly built track�came�under water near Laki Shah Saddar, which required to be considered�for its re-design�or necessary. The federal Minister, Asad Mahmood said that the work has been accelerated and there were some land acquisition issues that needed to be settled.

At this, the CM directed the chief secretary to settle the land issues to complete work.�� The Garo-Keti Bunder Road,�95�km, also came under discussion in the meeting. The CM disclosed that the NHA had started work on the road in 2006 and then abandoned it in 2008. He added that out of 95�km, Triple Surface Treatment (TST) on 60 km has been�made, whereas the remaining length of 35�km�was abandoned.�Federal Minister Asad Mahmood asked the chairman NHA to get a detailed report on the work done so far and the reasons for leaving it incomplete.

He assured the CM that the matter would be resolved at the earliest.�The Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway also came under discussion and the federal minister told the CM that work would be started shortly. The CM thanked the minister and his team for the visit and appreciated their commitment.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Water Motorway Visit Road Jatoi Saddar NHA Murad Ali Shah From Government Rains

Recent Stories

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

34 minutes ago
 Taliban, UNESCO Discuss Restoring Historic Sites i ..

Taliban, UNESCO Discuss Restoring Historic Sites in Afghanistan - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified as ..

Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified as Terrorist Attack by Ukraine- A ..

19 minutes ago
 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps 95th Ac ..

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps 95th Academy Awards Nominations

21 minutes ago
 EU Approves Anti-Corruption Inquiry in Ukraine, Aw ..

EU Approves Anti-Corruption Inquiry in Ukraine, Awaits Progress - EU Commission

16 minutes ago
 UoS organizes lecture on "Role of the Tax Ombudsma ..

UoS organizes lecture on "Role of the Tax Ombudsman in Protecting Taxpayers' Rig ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.