Sindh CM Felicitates Sindh Police Boxer On Victory Over Indian Opponent
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Saturday congratulated Sindh Police boxer Shaheer Afridi for defeating his Indian rival via knockout.
"Shaheer Afridi has made Sindh and Pakistan proud by knocking out his Indian opponent," said the chief minister. He expressed pride in the Sindh Police and announced rewards for Afridi on behalf of the Sindh Government.
