Sindh Excise Dept Collects Over Rs. 68941mln Taxes Till May 2020: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:39 PM

Sindh Excise Dept collects over Rs. 68941mln taxes till May 2020: Minister

Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Sindh Excise Department has collected a total of Rs. 68941.794 million in term of various taxes in the current financial year from July 2019 to April-May

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Sindh Excise Department has collected a total of Rs. 68941.794 million in term of various taxes in the current financial year from July 2019 to April-May.

In a statement on Saturday, he further said Rs.5416.907 million was collected in term motor vehicle tax, Rs.56811.278 million in infrastructure cess and Rs.512.770 million in professional tax while Rs.203.482 million was collected in cotton fee and property tax. 1822.619 million, Rs. 60.177 million in entertainment duty and the rest in other taxes.

It may be mentioned that the offices of Sindh Excise Department were closed from March 21 to June 2 due to lockdown caused by coronavirus.

The minister said the Sindh government had given 25 per cent exemption in property tax, professional tax, motor vehicle tax and entertainment duty keeping in view the difficulties of the people.

Chawla added that Online Queue Management System had been introduced to provide protection against coronavirus. Under this system vehicle registration, transfer and other taxes can be deposited.

He said the health advisory issued by the Sindh government for the prevention of coronavirus was being strictly followed in the offices of the Excise Department of Sindh and on website of the Excise Department http: //taxportal.excise.gos.pk the interested taxpayers might register themselves by visiting it .

Chawla said those interested in filing taxes should immediately take advantage of the online queue management system.

