Open Menu

Sindh Governor Sees Off Hajj Pilgrims At JIAP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Sindh Governor sees off Hajj pilgrims at JIAP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday went to see off Hajj pilgrims travelling through PIA from Jinnah International Airport Karachi to Madinah under Road to Makkah Project.

Chairman Saudi Arabia's Immigration and Passports Lieutenant General Suleman Bin Abdul Aziz, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malkiy and senior officers of Ministry of Religious Affairs were also present on the occasion.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori felicitated the Hajj pilgrims and presented bouquets of flowers to them.

Governor Sindh said this year government had ensured minimum expenses for providing facilities to the pilgrims.

The efforts of the government and the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for this purpose are commendable, Governor said.

Governor Tessori said that all arrangements for Hajj were digitized and "Pak Hajj App" has been launched, this initiative will provide Hajj pilgrims with information and training material of all stages of Hajj on their mobile phones.

He said that Hujjaj will be able to register their complaints through this app in case of facing any problem.The Governor said that the Road to Makkah project facility was available at the Islamabad airport for the past several years and this year it has also been started from Karachi.

Kamran Tessori said that 35,500 pilgrims from Karachi will benefit from this facility this year. Under this facility, the pilgrims will be able to receive the luggage at the hotel in Saudi Arabia after all the necessary clearances from the airport in Pakistan, Governor added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Governor Hajj Mobile Hotel Road Makkah Saudi Arabia Sunday All From Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

5 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

5 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

11 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan