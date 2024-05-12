Sindh Governor Sees Off Hajj Pilgrims At JIAP
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday went to see off Hajj pilgrims travelling through PIA from Jinnah International Airport Karachi to Madinah under Road to Makkah Project.
Chairman Saudi Arabia's Immigration and Passports Lieutenant General Suleman Bin Abdul Aziz, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malkiy and senior officers of Ministry of Religious Affairs were also present on the occasion.
Governor Kamran Khan Tessori felicitated the Hajj pilgrims and presented bouquets of flowers to them.
Governor Sindh said this year government had ensured minimum expenses for providing facilities to the pilgrims.
The efforts of the government and the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for this purpose are commendable, Governor said.
Governor Tessori said that all arrangements for Hajj were digitized and "Pak Hajj App" has been launched, this initiative will provide Hajj pilgrims with information and training material of all stages of Hajj on their mobile phones.
He said that Hujjaj will be able to register their complaints through this app in case of facing any problem.The Governor said that the Road to Makkah project facility was available at the Islamabad airport for the past several years and this year it has also been started from Karachi.
Kamran Tessori said that 35,500 pilgrims from Karachi will benefit from this facility this year. Under this facility, the pilgrims will be able to receive the luggage at the hotel in Saudi Arabia after all the necessary clearances from the airport in Pakistan, Governor added.
