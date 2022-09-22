UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Forms Survey Committees To Assess Flood Damages

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 09:54 PM

The Sindh government on Thursday constituted survey committees to assess the damages caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods across the province

The Sindh government on Thursday constituted survey committees to assess the damages caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods across the province.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, in a statement, said the committees had been set up at the union council level, comprising representatives from the district administration, Pakistan Army and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), while the district supervisory bodies were also formed under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners.

The minister said the floods had claimed 17 more lives across the province, taking the provincial death toll to 724. Over 1.7 million houses had been damaged, with crops cultivated on 4.8 million acres destroyed.

He said some 2,962 relief camps were working for the victims in the affected regions. Over 0.5 million affectees were shifted to the relief camps.

