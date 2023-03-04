UrduPoint.com

Sindh Literature Festival Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Sindh Literature Festival continues

A three-day Sindh Literature Festival is continued at Arts Council of Pakistan here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :A three-day Sindh Literature Festival is continued at Arts Council of Pakistan here on Saturday.

Various sessions were held during the festival.

Famous personalities including Ayaz Latif Palijo, and Saleem Safi shed light on different aspects in different sessions as speakers.

While speaking in the second-day programme of the ongoing Sindh Literature Festival country's leading intellectuals said that ignorance is increasing in our society.

They said that intellectuals have stopped coming out of our universities.

They also stressed the need for encouraging new minds in society.

In the festival, book stalls have also been set up to attract readers on history, literature and other topics.

