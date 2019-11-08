UrduPoint.com
Sindh Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

Greet PPP Candidate On Success In By-election On PS 86

Fri 08th November 2019

Sindh Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch greet PPP candidate on success in by-election on PS 86

Sindh Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar congratulated the victorious candidate Pir Syed Saleh Shah Jilani in the by-election of PS 86

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar congratulated the victorious candidate Pir Syed Saleh Shah Jilani in the by-election of PS 86.

In a statement on Friday, they termed the success of Pir Saleh Shah as the victory of those who love Democracy.

