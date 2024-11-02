Open Menu

Sindh Prisons Minister Vows Reform And Accountability

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 10:58 PM

Provincial Minister of Prisons Haji Ali Hasan Zardari on Saturday made a surprise visit to Central Jail Mirpurkhas, emphasizing the need for prison reform and transformation into correctional facilities

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Provincial Minister of Prisons Haji Ali Hasan Zardari on Saturday made a surprise visit to Central Jail Mirpurkhas, emphasizing the need for prison reform and transformation into correctional facilities.

During the visit, Haji Zardari met with jail authorities and prisoners, seeking detailed information on police violence, bribery, food supply, and medical treatment.

During the visit, Zardari ensured prisoners received quality food and medical treatment, with no complaints from police.

Prison staff on this occasion, shared grievances about lack of promotions and other issues. Zardari sought details on prisoner numbers, food quality, and more from Assistant Superintendent Azeem Thebo.

