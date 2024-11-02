Sindh Prisons Minister Vows Reform And Accountability
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 10:58 PM
Provincial Minister of Prisons Haji Ali Hasan Zardari on Saturday made a surprise visit to Central Jail Mirpurkhas, emphasizing the need for prison reform and transformation into correctional facilities
Provincial Minister of Prisons Haji Ali Hasan Zardari on Saturday made a surprise visit to Central Jail Mirpurkhas, emphasizing the need for prison reform and transformation into correctional facilities.
During the visit, Haji Zardari met with jail authorities and prisoners, seeking detailed information on police violence, bribery, food supply, and medical treatment.
During the visit, Zardari ensured prisoners received quality food and medical treatment, with no complaints from police.
Prison staff on this occasion, shared grievances about lack of promotions and other issues. Zardari sought details on prisoner numbers, food quality, and more from Assistant Superintendent Azeem Thebo.
