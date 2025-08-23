Sindh Starts 10,000 Free Electric Bikes For Women Workers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 01:25 PM
Women between ages of 20 and 45, employed in industrial units, are eligible to apply
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) The Workers Welfare board Sindh has launched the process of providing 10,000 free electric motorcycles to women employed in industries across the province.
The officials said that the registration process has been initiated under a scheme introduced by the Sindh government aimed at empowering women in the workforce, improving safety, and reducing environmental pollution.
Sindh Minister for Labour Shahid Abdul Salam Thaheem said the initiative will not only help cut down emissions but also enhance mobility and confidence of female industrial workers.
The Sindh Workers Welfare Board stated that a 20 percent quota has been reserved for women from minority communities. Women between the ages of 20 and 45, employed in industrial units, are eligible to apply. The final selection will be made through a digital ballot.
The applications can be submitted online through the Workers Welfare Board Sindh (WWBS) portal. Submitted applications would be verified through EOBI/SESSI records and employer certification before final approval.
