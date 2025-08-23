Motorcycle theft gang busted in Lalamusa

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Sadar Lalamusa Police on Saturday arrested a three-member gang involved in motorcycle thefts and recovered two stolen motorcycles,cash amounting Rs.30,000 and two pistols from their possessions.

According to a police spokesperson,SHO Sadar Lalamusa Inspector Mujahid Abbas,along with SI Nazim Javed, ASI Muhammad Azmat, and other team members,successfully traced and arrested the suspects identified as Mohsin Ali,Javed Iqbal and Ali Hamza.

Further investigation was underway.