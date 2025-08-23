Pakistan Dispatches Another Consignment Of 100 Tons To Gaza
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday coordinated the dispatch of Alkhidmat Foundation's 100 tons of relief consignment to Gaza through chartered flight in line with the Prime Minister's directive.
According to a spokesperson,A send-off ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport attended by Punjab Assembly speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan,NDMA and Alkhidmat officials.
The relief consignment included flour,ready-to-eat meals,cooking oil,jam and fruit cocktails.
The consignment was dispatched from Allama Iqbal International Airport,Lahore to Gaza via Al Arish,Egypt.
This marks Pakistan’s 19th aid consignment,totaling 1,915 tons for Gaza.
