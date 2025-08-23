Open Menu

Pakistan Dispatches Another Consignment Of 100 Tons To Gaza

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan dispatches another consignment of 100 tons to Gaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday coordinated the dispatch of Alkhidmat Foundation's 100 tons of relief consignment to Gaza through chartered flight in line with the Prime Minister's directive.

According to a spokesperson,A send-off ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport attended by Punjab Assembly speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan,NDMA and Alkhidmat officials.

The relief consignment included flour,ready-to-eat meals,cooking oil,jam and fruit cocktails.

The consignment was dispatched from Allama Iqbal International Airport,Lahore to Gaza via Al Arish,Egypt.

This marks Pakistan’s 19th aid consignment,totaling 1,915 tons for Gaza.

Recent Stories

FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination result ..

FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results

7 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Youni ..

Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza

21 minutes ago
 UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including ..

UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..

36 minutes ago
 ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers ..

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..

51 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montene ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica

2 hours ago
 National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 ac ..

National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

5 hours ago
 2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on De ..

2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5

13 hours ago
 UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, militar ..

UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza

13 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia

14 hours ago
 Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani s ..

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani stresses collective approach to ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan