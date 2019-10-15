Site inspected for planting saplings in Talash in Dir Lower

(@imziishan)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Timergara Adnan Khan visited hilly area of Talash and inspected site for planting saplings here on Monday.

During the inspection which was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, the AAC also shared his opinions and discussed issues with the officials of the Forest Department regarding up-coming plantation season under the initiative "Plant For Pakistan.

" He said more efforts should be made to make the drive more effective by engaging teachers, students, volunteers of Civil Defense general public and personnel of forest department.

It was informed that a local organization namely Shakeel Shheed Development Organization will also be utilized for the noble cause.