UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Site Inspected For Planting Saplings In Talash In Dir Lower

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 01:56 PM

Site inspected for planting saplings in Talash in Dir Lower

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Timergara Adnan Khan visited hilly area of Talash and inspected site for planting saplings here on Monday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Timergara Adnan Khan visited hilly area of Talash and inspected site for planting saplings here on Monday.

During the inspection which was carried out on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, the AAC also shared his opinions and discussed issues with the officials of the Forest Department regarding up-coming plantation season under the initiative "Plant For Pakistan.

" He said more efforts should be made to make the drive more effective by engaging teachers, students, volunteers of Civil Defense general public and personnel of forest department.

It was informed that a local organization namely Shakeel Shheed Development Organization will also be utilized for the noble cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan SITE Timergara Shakeel

Recent Stories

Beijing Urges Ankara to Stop Offensive in Syria, R ..

1 minute ago

New trouble for Zardari as close assistant becomes ..

23 minutes ago

Typhoon Hagibis's fear Japanese committed to host ..

1 minute ago

Syria Kurds keep Turkey at bay in border town: mon ..

1 minute ago

Maulana's "long march" can't unite split oppositio ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Saudi Arabia ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.