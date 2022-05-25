UrduPoint.com

Six Arrested For Fellow Student's Murder

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Six arrested for fellow student's murder

The Police on Wednesday registered cases against six students for allegedly murdering a fellow student of second-year by poison

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Police on Wednesday registered cases against six students for allegedly murdering a fellow student of second-year by poison.

According to police, the student named Usama Mukhtar studying in second-year at sub-campus of Agricultural University Faisalabad here, was found lying unconscious on the university ground. He was immediately shifted to THQ Hospital by rescuers.

However, he died in hospital shortly after being taken there.

Before dying, he recorded a statement that three of his fellow students including Hashir Sohail, Aziz Nadeem along with three unidentified fellows had forced him to eat something when he went to pick up his brother who was also studying at the same campus.

According to his statement, when his brother turned up, all of the accused fled, while he fell unconscious after consuming that food.

The local Police Station has registered case on report of the deceased.

