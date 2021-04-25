Six held over violation of smart lockdown in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration teams launched crackdown and caught six people over violation of smart lockdown during last 48 hours.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, the crackdown against Corona SOPs violators was continued across the district and sealed 13 various trade centres.

Similarly, 15 passenger buses were challaned while Rs 1,55,000 fine was also imposed over violation.