UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Held Over Violation Of Smart Lockdown In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 10:40 AM

Six held over violation of smart lockdown in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration teams launched crackdown and caught six people over violation of smart lockdown during last 48 hours.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, the crackdown against Corona SOPs violators was continued across the district and sealed 13 various trade centres.

Similarly, 15 passenger buses were challaned while Rs 1,55,000 fine was also imposed over violation.

Related Topics

Fine

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

10 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

10 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

10 hours ago

Environmentally unfriendly as Formula E race runs ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.