Six held, state land retrieved in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration launched a crackdown against land grabbers in Shah Rukn-e-Alam and retrieved state land after arresting six accused.

Assistant Commissioner Qazi Mansoor and Secretary RTA Kamran Bukhari took action against the land grabbers who were running business on Multan Development Authority (MDA) land.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed the PHA to establish a park at the retrieved land.