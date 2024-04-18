Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates violations

District administration has sealed six hotels and arrested ten shopkeepers for selling bread at high rates in violation of the government orders

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) District administration has sealed six hotels and arrested ten shopkeepers for selling bread at high rates in violation of the government orders.

On Thursday, the price control magistrates sealed six hotels and arrested ten shopkeepers for selling bread at high rates.

As per instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer, the price control magistrates striking different areas of daily basis and checking weight and price of bread at all hotels.

They also made price lists displayed at traditional bread oven points to ensure sale of bread at controlled prices.

The deputy commissioner said that the government has announced the price of Rs 15 for 100 gram weight bread to offer relief to the masses. He said that no one would be allowed to violate government instructions adding that the prices of bread were being decreased after low prices of wheat in the market.

He maintained that the price control magistrates have been directed to continue crackdown against violators on regular basis.