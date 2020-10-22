UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Illegal Buildings Demolished In City

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:43 PM

Six illegal buildings demolished in city

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV squad demolished six illegal buildings at Johar Town and other private schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV squad demolished six illegal buildings at Johar Town and other private schemes.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Thursday,the Authority demolished Illegal commercial construction including walls of a restaurant on plots 12D-1, 27 block B-I Johar town,Dhank Restaurant and its walls in Revenue Employees Society,container restaurant on Main Boulevard PIA Road,legal walls of tea selfie box restaurant in OPF Society and three illegal shops in Nasheman Iqbal Society.

Related Topics

Lahore Road PIA

Recent Stories

Govt. working to curb inflation: Farukh Habib

1 minute ago

UPDATE - FBI May Have Seized Hunter Biden's Laptop ..

1 minute ago

Sania Mirza watches Pakistani drama “Mera Dil Me ..

17 minutes ago

UK Unveils $62Mln Aid Fund to Support Rohingya Ref ..

1 minute ago

Govt takes productive initiative for olive promoti ..

1 minute ago

Russia Requests Observer Status in International N ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.