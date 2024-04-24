Open Menu

Six Killed, Several Injured In Celebratory Firing In Lakki Marwat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Six killed, several injured in celebratory firing in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A wedding celebration turned into a tragic incident in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as six people lost their lives and several others were injured in a celebratory firing incident on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the incident occurred in village Akri Khanzada Khail, Lakki Marwat, where a wedding function was underway, a private news channel reported.

The police immediately responded to the incident and reached the spot to investigate. The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem and medical treatment.

