UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 7,497 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2022 | 01:10 PM

S.Korea reports 7,497 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 7,497 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,305,783, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 8,992 the previous day, hovering below 10,000 for the 14th consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,061.

Among the new cases, 92 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 34,215.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 58, down 6 from the previous day.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved ..

Miftah Ismail claims that Pakistan has been saved from bankruptcy by the current ..

28 minutes ago
 Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth Heads of Govt meeting in Rw ..

1 hour ago
 ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of I ..

ECC allows over Rs3b for permanent settlement of IIO&JK refugees

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd June 2022

4 hours ago
 Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death ..

Eight medical staff to be tried for Maradona death

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.