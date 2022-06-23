S.Korea reports 7,497 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 7,497 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,305,783, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 8,992 the previous day, hovering below 10,000 for the 14th consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,061.

Among the new cases, 92 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 34,215.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 58, down 6 from the previous day.